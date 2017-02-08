Trump team blocked Holocaust statement mentioning Jews

(JTA) – The State Department crafted a statement for International Holocaust Remembrance Day that explicitly mentioned the Jewish victims of the Nazis, but President Donald Trump’s White House team reportedly blocked its release. An unnamed Trump official said the incident was purely the product of miscommunication, Politico reported Feb. 2. The State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy on Holocaust Issues prepared a statement that it believed was written for Trump to use. The statement specifically mentioned the Jews murdered by the Nazis. The Trump official told Politico that the president did not receive the State Department draft until after he released his own statement. Trump’s statement, released Jan. 27, elicited a storm of criticism for failing to mention the Jews killed during the Holocaust, which had been customary in statements by his predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The Zionist Organization of America, Republican Jewish Coalition and the Anti-Defamation League were among the many Jewish groups to take issue with the omission. Sen. Tim Kaine likened the statement to Holocaust denial. In response to the criticism, Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus called those who criticized the statement “pathetic.”