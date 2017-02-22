Yidstock ‘17 to feature Frank London, Eleanor Reissa, Other Top Klezmer Artists

AMHERST, Mass. – This summer’s line-up for the 2017 Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music Yidstock brings together a diverse range of musicians who weave elements from traditional Jewish music, jazz, Americana, and other styles to take klezmer in exciting, unexpected directions, underscoring the dynamic, ever-evolving nature of the genre.

Now in its sixth year, the four-day festival will be held July 13-16 at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts. In addition to an array of concerts, it will also feature talks and workshops, and a performance of London’s multimedia oratorio A Night at the Old Marketplace, based on the groundbreaking 1907 play of the same name by I.L. Peretz, regarded as one of the greatest Yiddish writers.

Among those scheduled to perform are:

Eleanor Reissa and Frank London’s Klezmer Brass All-Stars

The Hankus Netsky and Eden MacAdam-Somer Duo

The Nigunim Trio – London and his Klezmatics bandmate Lorin Sklamberg, and Rob Schwimmer

Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band,

The Alicia Svigals and Lauren Brody Duo

The Andy Statman Trio

For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit the Yiddish Book Center’s website at yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock.

CAP: Frank London