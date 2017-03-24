AXELROD

Helene (Margolis) Axelrod, 91, of Hamden, Ct., devoted wife of nearly 69 years to David Axelrod, died at her home on Friday, March 17, 2017. Born in New York City, April 8, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Julius & Matilda (Freed) Margolis. Beloved Mother of June A. Poses(Roy) and Robert A. Axelrod(Katrina). Dear Sister of Marilyn Mendelson. Cherished Grandmother of Daniel Poses, U.S. Army Captain Philip Axelrod & U.S. Marine 2nd LT. Benjamin Axelrod.

A graduate of Hunter College, Helene received her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Southern Ct. State University, and was a librarian at Hamden High School for more than 20 years.

Funeral Services at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden FRIDAY morning, March 24th at 11:00 o’clock with Interment Services to follow at the Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St., Hamden. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Temple Beth Sholom, Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund or to Hunter College/CUNY, Office of Alumni Relations, 695 Park Ave., East 1314, New York, NY 10065. A Period of Mourning will be observed at 125 Twin Brook Rd., Hamden on Sunday, 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. and at 50 Westerly Terrace, Meriden on Monday, 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, 543 George St.,New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com