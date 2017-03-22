Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Westport Country Playhouse
Elan 2

National/World LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Published on March 22nd, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

Britney Spears reportedly to perform Tel Aviv concert in July

(JTA) – Britney Spears will perform in Tel Aviv in July, the Israeli media are reporting.

The one-night show by the American pop singer reportedly will take place at Yarkon Park and be part of her upcoming Asian tour. The final date and ticket sales have not been announced.

Rumors that Spears, 35, would play in Israel have circulated in the past, but the show’s producers confirmed to Haaretz that the concert would be announced officially in the coming days.

Spears has sold more than 240 million albums, DVDs and singles since her debut in 1999.

Other big names scheduled to perform in Israel in the coming months include Guns N’ Roses, Aerosmith, Justin Bieber, Radiohead and Tears for Fears.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑