Multiple JCCs, ADL offices threatened in sixth wave of harassment

This is a developing story

(JTA) — At least nine Jewish community centers across North America and a number of Anti-Defamation League offices have received threats of lethal attack, the sixth such wave since the beginning of the year.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Secure Community Network, the security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America, had reported bomb threats called into community centers in Milwaukee; Rockville, Maryland, a suburb of Washington D.C.; Portland, Oregon; Rochester, New York; Davie, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Toronto; and London, Ontario.

In addition, the JCC in Syracuse, New York, was on lockdown after a threat was called in, SCN said. Paul Goldenberg, the SCN director, said the Syracuse threat was different in nature from the other threats.

Meanwhile, the ADL confirmed that several of its regional offices had been threatened.

“We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices,” ADL said on Twitter. “Law enforcement personnel are responding. More details to come.”