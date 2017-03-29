Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
National/World WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 15: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) sits with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Netanyahu is trying to recalibrate ties with the new U.S. administration after eight years of high-profile clashes with former President Barack Obama, in part over Israel's policies toward the Palestinians. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

Netanyahu to Trump: Let’s vanquish ‘militant Islam’

(JTA) – Echoing the language favored by President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told AIPAC that Israel would work with the United States to defeat the “forces of militant Islam.”

“We must be sure that the forces of militant Islam are defeated,” Netanyahu said in a video address Monday morning to the Israel lobby AIPAC’s annual conference in Washington, D.C. “I’m confident the United States and Israel will stand together shoulder to shoulder to ensure light triumphs over darkness.”

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, drew criticism from Republicans and Trump for not naming Islam as an element in the threat faced by the U.S. in the Middle East and domestically. Trump, in turn, has drawn criticism for unnecessarily alienating moderate Muslims for emphasizing Islam in phrases like “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Netanyahu has made clear his preference for Trump over Obama and he referred in his remarks to his meeting with Trump last month in Washington.

“As you know I had an excellent, warm meeting with President Trump,” he said. “I want to thank the president for his strong support for Israel.”

He praised Trump’s envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, for “standing up for what’s right” at the body.

