Philadelphia Jewish cemetery vandalized

(JTA) – More than 100 gravestones were toppled and damaged at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. The vandalism was discovered on Sunday, Feb. 26. The Anti-Defamation League offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the vandalism. The discovery comes nearly a week after over 150 headstones were discovered overturned and damaged at the Chesed Shel Emeth Jewish cemetery in St. Louis. A Gofundme campaign for the Philadelphia cemetery was launched by a private citizen, Raphael Caroline, 31, in the hours after the vandalism was discovered. It raised more than its $10,000 goal in seven hours. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia also is collecting donations for repairs to the cemetery.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey in a tweet called the attack on the cemetery “a despicable act of vandalism – these acts of hate cannot be tolerated.” The state’s Governor, Tom Wolf, in a tweet called the vandalism “a cowardly, disturbing act. We must find those responsible and hold accountable.” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, “We are doing all we can to find the perpetrators who desecrated this final resting place, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Hate is not permissible in Philadelphia. I encourage Philadelphians to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and to show them that we are the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”

Area Muslims from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA’s Philadelphia Mosque joined local Jews to help clean up the cemetery in the wake of the vandalism. “They wanted to divide us. We united even more,” Kashif N. Chaudhry, a physician and Muslim activist tweeted. A candlelight vigil to support the Jewish community was held on Sunday night.