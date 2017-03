SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Greenwich – Mitzvah Project: Passover Desserts for Friends in Need; Karen Brand leads the preparation of Passover desserts to be taken to a senior home, hospital or given to a friend in need; materials provided; bring Passover recipes for a recipe exchange; light lunch; 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; hosted by Congregation Shir Ami at a location given upon request. Space limited; reservation required. Congregationshirami.org.