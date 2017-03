SUNDAY, MARCH 19

West Hartford – Cathrine Fischer Schwartz Annual Interfaith Seder, led by Rabbi Debra Cantor and Rabbi Rebekah Goldman Mag, sponsored by the Social Justice Committee of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, 2-4 p.m., at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., RSVP by March 13: jschubert@jewishhartford.org or (860) 727-6139. FREE & open to the community.