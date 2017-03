TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Hartford – “The Old-Time Religious Liberty: Gone for Good?” with guest lecturer Marc Stern, formerly with the American Jewish Congress and an expert on the law of church and state, winner of the 2012 Religious Liberty Award from the First Freedom Foundation; sponsored by the Leonard E. Greenberg Center for the Study of Religion in Public Life at Trinity College; 4:30 p.m.; in Trinity’s Mather Hall (Summitt St.); (860) 297-2352.