Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Westport Country Playhouse
Elan 2

National/World NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: The United Nations Security Council meets briefly concerning peace consolidation in West Africa and the situation in the Middle East at U.N. Headquarters, December 21, 2016 in New York City. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution urging the immediate deployment of U.N. monitors to Aleppo, Syria. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Published on March 22nd, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

US boycotts UN Human Rights Council session on Israel

(JTA) – The Trump administration is boycotting a U.N. Human Rights Council session on Israel and “other occupied Arab territories,” citing the body’s bias against Israel.

A State Department statement said the United States “unequivocally” opposes the council’s agenda item for Monday titled  “Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.”

“As an expression of our deeply-held conviction that this bias must be addressed in order for the Council to realize its legitimate purpose, the United States decided not to attend the Council’s Item Seven General Debate session,” the statement said. “It does not serve the interests of the Council to single out one country in an unbalanced matter. Later this week, the United States will vote against every resolution put forth under this agenda item and is encouraging other countries to do the same.”

The statement concluded by calling on U.N. member states “to pursue much-needed reforms in the UN Human Rights Council.”

The Trump administration has told nonprofit groups that work with the Human Rights Council that it is considering pulling out of the body. Some of those groups – including the American Jewish Committee – oppose a pullout, saying that U.S. participation mitigates anti-Israel bias.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑