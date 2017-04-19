ADL offers to hold Holocaust awareness training for White House staff

(JTA) – The Anti-Defamation League is offering to hold Holocaust-awareness training for White House staff after administration spokesman Sean Spicer was pilloried for saying Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons. In a letter to Spicer shared with the media on Thursday, April 13, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said his organization “would be happy to conduct one of these trainings at your convenience for you, your staff, and anyone at the White House who may need to learn more about the Holocaust. We know you are very busy, but we believe a few hours learning this history will help you understand where you went wrong and prevent you from making these mistakes in the future.”

In a media briefing Tuesday, April 11, Spicer compared the Syrian government’s role in a chemical weapons attack that killed at least 87 Syrians to the tactics of the Nazi regime. “We had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said. Spicer later apologized. In the ADL’s letter to Spicer, Greenblatt wrote, “Your comparisons between Assad and Hitler were not only wrong and misguided, but they also were insulting and hurtful.”

The ADL offers training in Holocaust awareness and tolerance to law enforcement professionals and educators. In January, Jewish groups and others criticized the White House for omitting any mention of Hitler’s Jewish victims in a statement marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.