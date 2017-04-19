Sheryl Sandberg says Mark Zuckerberg helped her cope with husband’s death

(JTA) – Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg told a British newspaper that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, helped her cope with the sudden death of her husband. Sandberg talked with The Guardian daily newspaper about the sudden death of her husband Dave Goldberg, who had been CEO of Survey Monkey, after exercising at a resort in Mexico while on vacation in May 2015. The interview published on Friday coincides with the recent release of her latest book, Option B, written with psychologist Adam Grant. “Mark is why I’m walking,” she said. “Most of what [he and Priscilla] did is not even in the book, because they did so much. When I felt so overwhelmed and so isolated and just needed to cry, I would grab him into his conference room and he would just sit there with me and be like, ‘We’re going to get through this and we want to get through it with you.’ He did it over and over.” She also said that Mark Zuckerberg helped her to regain her self-confidence after she began second-guessing her decisions. The book was an outgrowth of an essay Sandberg posted on Facebook to mark the sloshim period, or the 30-day mourning period after the burial of a close relative.