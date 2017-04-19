State Dept.: Antisemitism envoy post to be filled

By Ben Sales/(JTA) – The Trump administration will appoint a special envoy to monitor and combat anti-semitism, according to State Department spokesman Mark Toner. The envoy post has been vacant since Trump took office in January. Last week, JTA reported that the envoy’s office staff could be eliminated soon due to new State Department employment rules. The envoy is responsible for keeping tabs on global antisemitism and advising other countries in fighting it. In a statement to JTA Friday, April 14, Toner said the department will continue its work to protect religious freedoms globally, and that it has selected candidates for the envoy post. Toner did not say when the envoy would be appointed.

In his Thursday press briefing, Toner said a hiring freeze remains in place at the State Department, even though a wider hiring freeze across the federal government ended this week. On Thursday, a former State Department official, who spoke to JTA on the condition of anonymity, said a personnel directive would remove the three or four staff members working in the antisemitism envoy’s office. The directive is due to take effect later this month.

Toner’s statement to JTA comes after several politicians and Jewish leaders called on Trump to fill the post. Two Democratic congressmen, Nita Lowey of New York and Ted Deutch of Florida, said the envoy is necessary in light of rising antisemitism. Samantha Power, the former United States ambassador to the United Nations, also demanded Trump appoint an envoy.

Jewish organizations also called on Trump to fill the position, which was created by congressional legislation in 2004 and was last held by Ira Forman. The World Jewish Congress said that increasing antisemitism in Europe and elsewhere proves the need for a U.S. envoy. The Anti-Defamation League called the position’s creation “a watershed moment in the fight against anti-Jewish hatred” and demanded that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson clarify how the department will fight antisemitism while the post remains empty.

“Eliminating the staff that advance these efforts would gut the U.S. capacity to fight anti-Semitism at a time when it is flaring,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.