Emanuel Synagogue appoints new school principal

Barbara Fink has been appointed religious school principal of The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford, it was announced recently by the synagogue’s president, Dr. Sheila Silverman.

“Barbara brings a refreshing combination of passion, knowledge and boundless energy to our religious school. She will lead by using her vision and teaching experience to stimulate lifelong Jewish learning,” said Silverman in making the announcement.

In her new role, Fink will direct the Conservative synagogue’s school, as well as its programming for young families. She will also take a leadership role in Shabbat and holiday religious programming for children and families.

Fink, who has extensive experience in both formal and informal Jewish and secular teaching, including many years in a leadership position at Camp Ramah in Massachusetts, looks forward to “creating a hands-on, experiential approach to teaching so that we can create a lifelong love for Judaism in our students.”

“Barbara has all the tools and knowledge to meet the challenges of raising a generation of students who are motivated, happy, and knowledgeable and love being Jewish,” said Emanuel spiritual leader Rabbi David Small. “Her warmth, creativity and knowledge inspire all around her, including our dedicated faculty, to provide a meaningful and joyful experience for our young people and their families.”

Fink and her husband Jonathan and their two children live in West Hartford.

CAP: Emanuel Synagogue’s new religious school principal Barbara Fink with a student.