Improving life for those in need

Midrashei Chayim (MC) Teens – a community of teens from Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation-Emek Shalom (FVJC) in Simsbury who engage in activities and projects intended to foster Jewish identity and and strengthen their commitment to social justice – spent last weekend volunteering at South Park Inn, a homeless shelter in Hartford. FVJC has provided meals to South Park through the congregation’s religious school Mitzvah Day activities for the past two years. MC Teens brought toiletries and other needed items to the shelter and spent the morning touring and then cleaning the facility to make it a better place for residents to live.

CAP: MC Teens at South Park Inn