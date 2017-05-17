Osama bin Laden’s son calls for attacks on Jews

(JTA) – A son of Osama bin Laden called on Muslims and followers of al-Qaida to carry out attacks on Jewish targets around the world. In a 10-minute video released last weekend, Hamza bin Laden urges Muslims in “America, the West and occupied Palestine” to carry out the attacks where they are. The video includes clips of terrorist attacks that have been perpetrated around the world, including in Israel. Bin Laden opines that it is not necessary, or even preferable, to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State. “Know that inflicting punishment on Jews and crusaders where you are present is more vexing and severe for the enemy,” he says. American and NATO targets are appropriate where there are no Jewish targets, he says.