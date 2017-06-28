Barbara Roth receives humanitarian award

West Hartford resident Barbara Roth was recently honored by Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford (JFS) with the agency’s inaugural Humanitarian Award.

Roth received her award in recognition of her leadership in working with JFS to establish Tara’s Closet, a local initiative to help those coping with mental illness inspired by Roth’s daughter Tara Savin, who lost her life to bipolar disorder. Launched in 2016, the initiative has a dual mission: to provide clothing to JFS clients in a confidential and dignified manner, and to raise funds to spread awareness about mental illness and the related help provided by JFS.

A native of West Hartford, Tara Savin was a summa cum laude graduate of Boston University with a bachelors degree in international studies and a masters degree in mass communications. After working at Town & Country Magazine in Manhattan, she completed her Master of Social Work degree at Fordham University and returned to Hartford in 2010 for an internship with JFS. She died that year at the age of 38.

“Tara was a great humanitarian and she also loved fashion,” said Barbara Roth.

“It is through the power of compassion, community support and educational opportunities that we can elevate the conversation about mental health and show our commitment to ensure those who need help have access to the support, acceptance, and resources they deserve. Mental health is as important as physical health and deserves the same level of attention and support. We must change the perception of mental illness and create transparency, acceptance and understanding.”

“Jewish Family Services is fortunate to work with courageous individuals like Barbara Roth, who created this initiative which will now benefit the entire Greater Hartford community,” said Anne Danaher, JFS executive director. “We are proud to present this award to Barbara. Her leadership, generosity, and dedication to Jewish Family Services and our new program Tara’s Closet exemplifies what it truly means to embrace possibility,” added Danaher.

For more information on Tara’s Closet or to make an appointment, contact Patti Weiner at (860) 236-1927 x7129, or visit www.jfshartford.org.

CAP: (l to r): JFS Executive Director Anne Danaher; JFS President Michael Cohen; JFS Humanitarian Award recipient Barbara Roth; JFS 2nd Vice President Pia Rosenberg Toro.