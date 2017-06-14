Courtney Love calls Linda Sarsour an antisemitic terrorist

(JTA) – Courtney Love called Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour an “antisemitic terrorist” in a series of tweets. “I won’t follow anything that’s being led by an anti-Semetic [sic] terrorist that’s using feminism as a tool to promote her radicalism,” the controversial musician, who is known for fronting the 90s band Hole and being married to late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, said June 7, during a Twitter exchange with Sarsour. Love was responding to Sarsour’s online campaign to raise money for a Muslim woman whom she claimed was a victim of a hate crime. On her fundraiser page, Sarsour, who is also Muslim, wrote that Rahma Warsame was “brutally beaten by a white man as she came to the defense of another sister.” Sarsour’s campaign has raised more than $111,000. However, the Columbus Police Department said there is not enough evidence to support calling the incident a hate crime.

Love tweeted that Sarsour was a “criminal” for “collecting funds on a made-up hate crime,” and urged her followers to “research more about her ripping people off of thousands for a story that’s not true.” “You’re a vile disgrace to women and all mankind,” Love also tweeted. Sarsour is known as a leader of popular opposition to President Trump and an anti-Israel activist. The City University of New York received waves of criticism for inviting her to speak to graduating students last week. She received a standing ovation. Dov Hikind, a Democratic Jewish state Assemblyman, who spoke at a May 25 rally opposing her speaking role, said having Sarsour speak at the event was tantamount to “giving a podium to promoters of violence.” Sarsour, executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, in 2014 posted on Twitter a picture of a Palestinian throwing a rock, presumably at Israelis. She wrote that the photo was the “definition of courage.” She has endorsed the movement to boycott Israel and has come out in support for a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – a position that critics of that prospect say equals the end of Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. She has also been criticized for saying in a March interview that one cannot be both a feminist and a Zionist.