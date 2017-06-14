Tel Aviv has one of the largest Gay Pride Parades in the world

(JTA) – Around 200,000 people took to the streets to celebrate LGBTQ pride in Tel Aviv’s annual Gay Pride Parade, the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East. The June 9 parade – considered one of the biggest Pride Parades in the world – drew some 30,000 international tourists and celebrated “bisexual visibility.” Ahead of the parade, a poll found that support in the country for same-sex marriage is at an all-time high. Seventy-nine percent of Israeli Jews said they support allowing same-sex marriage or civil unions for gay couples, according to a poll released June 8 by the religious pluralism group Hiddush.

Attendees took to social media to share photos of the festivities.