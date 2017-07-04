Anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on harbor wall near Boston

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted on a wall near the harbor in a Boston-area coastal town.

A kayaker called local police on Friday evening after seeing the graffiti in Marblehead from the water.

The graffiti included a Star of David in a circle with a line drawn through it and the letters IDF in a circle with a line through it, a derogatory phrase referring to Bernie Sanders, “End the Jew” and the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” next to the word Jew, among others.

City officials and residents are expected to gather Monday near the site of the graffiti at Riverhead Beach to condemn the graffiti as part of a rally organized by the local Anti-Defamation League called “Marblehead Unites Against Hate.” Marblehead is a town of some 20,000 people about 16 miles northeast of Boston.

Police are investigating the graffiti incident, as well as another incident in a section of Seaside Park, where they said “similarly offensive graffiti was discovered.” It is not known if the same vandals are responsible for both incidents.

Marblehead city workers were able to quickly remove the graffiti once it was discovered, according to reports.