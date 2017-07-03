Britney Spears mobbed at Western Wall ahead of Tel Aviv concert

JERUSALEM (JTA) – American pop icon Britney Spears was mobbed by fans during a visit to the Western Wall.

The American pop star arrived in Israel Sunday, ahead of her concert scheduled for Monday evening at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv. It was her first visit to Israel.

Excited fans mobbed Spears, including jumping on her, during her visit to the Jewish holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israeli news website Ynet reported.

Following her raucous visit to the Western Wall, Spears reportedly cancelled a scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set for Sunday evening.

The meeting with Netanyahu was supposed to include pediatric cancer patients. Ynet reported that Spears would meet with the sick children Monday before her concert, citing members of Spears’ inner circle.

The concert is part of Spears’ summer Asian tour promoting her album “Glory,” which was released last year. It is her first tour outside the U.S. since 2011.

Spears, 35, has sold more than 240 million albums, DVDs and singles since her debut in 1999.