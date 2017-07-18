Play Ball!

The Jewish Boys of Summer take the field

The 2017 baseball season is in full swing! Time to take our annual look at how the Jewish boys of summer are faring on the field this year. (Statistics are as of July 16, 2017).

By Suzy Iarusso

Richard Bleier

Baltimore Oreoles

Born: April 16, 1987

Birthplace: Davie, Fla.

Position: Pitcher

Bats: Left

Throws: Left

Season ERA: 1.38

Season SO: 15

Season Record: 1-1

Career ERA: 1.62

Career SO: 28

Experience: 2 years

Bleier ended his first major league season with a 1.96 ERA in 23 relief appearances with the Yankees. He was designated for assignment in February 2017 when the Yankees signed Chris Carter. He was then traded to the Baltimore Orioles for a player as yet unnamed.

Ryan Joseph Braun

Milwaukee Brewers

Born: November 17, 1983

Birthplace: Mission Hills, Calif.

Position: Left Field

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Season Avg.: .261

Season HR: 11

Season RBI: 27

Career Avg.: .303

Career HR: 296

Career RBI: 964

Experience: 11 years

Braun finished out the 2016 season by leading the Brewers in batting average. The only player in the National League to achieve at least 30 HR and 15 steals.

Alex Bregman

Houston Astros

Born: March 30, 1994

Birthplace: Albuquerque, NM

Position: Third Base

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Season Avg.: .254

Season HR: 8

Season RBI: 28

Career Avg.: .258

Career HR: 16

Career RBI: 62

Experience: 2 years

Bregman was first drafted in the 2012 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox, but chose to attend Louisiana State University instead. The Astros selected him with the second pick of the 2015 MLB draft, making him the second highest ever picked Jewish player after Ron Blomberg. Bregman made his major league debut on July 25, 2016, and finished the season with 8 HR/34 RBI/8 stolen bases. He hit his first major league grand slam on May 14, 2017 versus the New York Yankees.

Craig Breslow

Minnesota Twins

Born: August 8, 1980

Birthplace: New Haven Conn.

Position: Pitcher

Bats: Left

Throws: Left

Season ERA: 5.28

Season SO: 18

Season Record: 1-1

Career ERA: 3.44

Career SO: 437

Career Record: 23-30

Experience: 12 years

The Texas Rangers released Breslow on August 7, 2016. He was signed to a minor league contract by the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 8, 2017 and made their opening day major league roster.

Scott Wynne Feldman

Cincinnati Reds

Born: February 7, 1983

Birthplace: Kailua, Hi

Position: Starting Pitcher

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Season ERA: 3.94

Season SO: 86

Season Record: 7-6

Career ERA: 4.36

Career SO: 875

Career Record: 78-83

Experience: 12 years

Feldman signed a one-year contract with the Reds in January 2017 and was their opening day starter. He currently leads his team in strikeouts.

Ian Michael Kinsler

Detroit Tigers

Born: June 22, 1982

Birthplace: Tucson, Ariz.

Position: Second Base

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Season Avg.: .237

Season HR: 9

Season RBI: 23

Career Avg.: .275

Career HR: 221

Career RBI: 810

Experience: 11 Years

At the end of the 2016 season, Kinsler won his first Gold Glove award for second base. He has made two trips to the disabled list this season for a hamstring injury. It’s the first time he’s been on the disabled list since 2013.

Joc Russell Pederson

LA Dodgers

Born: April 21, 1992

Birthplace: Palo Alto, Calif.

Position: CF

Bats: Left

Throws: Left

Season Avg.: .250

Season HR: 9

Season RBI: 26

Career Avg.: .229

Career HR: 60

Career RBI: 148

Experience: 3 Years

Pederson hit the first grand slam of the 2017 MLB season on the Dodgers opening day. He suffered a concussion after colliding with teammate Yasiel Puig on May 24, 2017 and ended up on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

Kevin Pillar

Toronto Blue Jays

Born: January 4, 1989

Birthplace: West Hills, Calif.

Position: CF

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Season Avg.: .251

Season HR: 10

Season RBI: 22

Career Avg.: .264

Career HR: 34

Career RBI: 151

Experience: 5 Years

Pillar won the Fielding Bible Award for center field at the end of the 2016 season. On May 14, 2017 he hit his first walk-off home run. In May 2017, after striking out in the seventh inning, he yelled a homophobic slur at pitcher Jason Motte causing the benches to clear. Pillar apologized, was suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB.

Danny Valencia

Seattle Mariners

Born: September 19, 1984

Birthplace: Miami, Fla.

Position: 1st Base

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Season Avg.: .271

Season HR: 10

Season RBI: 46

Career Avg.: .271

Career HR: 82

Career RBI: 349

Experience: 8 Years

On Nov. 12 2016, Valencia was traded from the Oakland A’s to the Seattle Mariners.

AAA

Jeremy Bleich – LA Dodgers

Zach Borenstein – Arizona Diamondbacks

Ike Davis – LA Dodgers

Cody Decker – New York Mets

Brad Goldberg – Chicago White Sox

Ryan Kalish – Chicago Cubs

Ryan Lavarnway – Oakland A’s

John Moscot – Cincinnati Reds

Ryan Sherriff – St. Louis Cardinals

Rowdy Tellez – Toronto Blue Jays

Josh Zeid – St. Louis Cardinals

2017 Team Israel in the WBC

Team Israel entered the World Baseball Classic ranked 41st in the world. They were the final team to qualify for the round of 16. They were the only team not ranked in the top 20 to qualify. They made it to the second round where they lost with a 1-2 record. Overall for the tournament their record was 4-2. The following are the MLB players, past and present, who played for Team Israel.

Jeremy Bleich

Ike Davis

Cody Decker

Nate Freiman

Sam Fuld

Brad Goldberg

Ryan Lavarnway

Jason Marquis

Josh Zeid