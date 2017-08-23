Fox CEO James Murdoch rebukes Trump, pledges $1 million to ADL

(JTA) – James Murdoch, chief executive of the 21st Century Fox media corporation, pledged to donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League in an apparent rebuke of President Donald Trump’s statements on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. In an email August 17, the Fox scion gave a statement against the racist and neo-Nazi sentiment that swept through Virginia last weekend, The New York Times reported. It was also the most outspoken that a member of the Murdoch family has been in response to the week’s events.

“What we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people,” James Murdoch wrote. “These events remind us all why vigilance against hate and bigotry is an eternal obligation – a necessary discipline for the preservation of our way of life and our ideals.”

James Murdoch’s father, Rupert, is a conservative media mogul who has become an informal adviser to Trump, recently dining with the president at the White House, according to the Times. The younger Murdoch has been less outspoken about his political views than his father.

With a subject line reading, “Subject: Personal note from James Murdoch re: ADL,” Mr. Murdoch addressed the note to “friends.” “The presence of hate in our society was appallingly laid bare as we watched swastikas brandished on the streets of Charlottesville and acts of brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob,” he wrote. “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”

Murdoch said that he and his wife, Kathryn, plan to donate $1 million to the ADL, urging others to follow suit.

On August 17, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged that his company will donate $1 million each to the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center.