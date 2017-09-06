Ex-Israeli intelligence chief recommends preemptive strike on North Korea

(JNS.org) Former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said Sunday that President Trump should “make a preemptive strike” to inhibit North Korea’s ability to further develop its nuclear weapons capability. The comments were made during an interview with Israel’s 103FM Radio. Yadlin, who now serves as the director of Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), added that such a “complex” strike would depend entirely upon “excellent intelligence.” “If, after such an attack, a missile is launched against him (Trump), then there is no point in attacking,” he said. “The question is whether the United States has the intelligence to allow it to carry out a preemptive strike that will destroy North Korea’s capabilities.”

In mid-August, several top Israeli and American experts on nuclear proliferation warned that the failure to successfully deal with North Korea’s nuclear weapons program sets a precedent for a similar scenario with Iran. “The aspect of the North Korean case that needs to be taken into account with regard to Iran is the fact that despite all the differences between the two states, they share a determination to acquire nuclear weapons in violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) commitment they took upon themselves to remain non-nuclear,” said Emily Landau, director of the Arms Control and Regional Security Program at the INSS.

CAP: Former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin