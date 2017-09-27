Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Gal Gadot to host ‘SNL’

(JTA) – Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known the world over as Wonder Woman, will host Saturday Night Live. Gadot is scheduled to host the October 7 episode of the show. She will be joined by musical guest Sam Smith. Gadot informed her fans via a tweet. “No longer a secret, so excited to be hosting #SNL,” she wrote, retweeting an SNL graphic announcing the first three shows of the season. It is the first time that Gadot will host the comedy sketch show, now in its 43rd season.

