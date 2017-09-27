Israel sends search-and-rescue team to Mexico

(JTA) – Israel sent a search and rescue team to Mexico in the wake of a severe earthquake. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the operation and said it would leave for Mexico as soon as possible, his office said Wednesday morning in a statement. In addition, a delegation of 50 Israeli soldiers is scheduled to leave for Mexico City on Wednesday afternoon to assist in relief efforts. Volunteers from Israel’s Zaka search-and-rescue organization arrived in Mexico in the hours following the quake and helped local rescue forces, the organization said in a statement. The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is also responding, supporting the search, rescue and emergency aid efforts of CADENA, its Mexican-Jewish humanitarian partner. The response focuses on immediate rescue and relief including digging people out of the rubble, emergency psychology services and medical aid, according to the JDC. The JDC has also opened a mailbox for donations.