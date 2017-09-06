Report: Sara Netanyahu expected to be indicted

(JNS.org) Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, is expected to be indicted for allegations of improper behavior and misuse of $112,000 in state funds. It is anticipated that Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit will inform Sara Netanyahu of the charges against her in the coming weeks, Haaretz reported.

The allegations against the Israeli leader’s wife include the hiring of electrician Avi Fahima, a member of the Central Committee of the prime minister’s Likud party; using state funds to purchase private meals; and using government funds to buy furniture that was intended to be used in the prime minister’s official Jerusalem residence, but was instead sent to the Netanyahus’ private home in Caesarea. Last week, Sara Netanyahu took a private polygraph test ahead of her expected indictment and was found to be telling the truth regarding “her version of the events,” according to the Tal Polygraph center.