Sara Netanyahu to be indicted for fraud

(JTA) – The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted on four counts of fraud for allegedly diverting some $100,000 in public funds for her family’s personal use, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said. Mandelblit gave Sara Netanyahu the news on Friday, Sept. 8, according to Army Radio.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s office dismissed the indictment as “absurd and unfounded.” “Sara Netanyahu is a brave and honest woman,” read a statement posted on his Facebook page, adding that any financial discrepancy at the prime minister’s residence came from former housekeeper Menny Naftali, who was described as “problematic.”

The most serious of the four charges being brought against Sara Netanyahu involves the hiring of electrician Avi Fahima, a Likud Central Committee member. A committee charged with overseeing residence expenditures had ruled against the hiring of Fahima. Further suspicions relate to the use of state funds for purchasing furniture that purportedly was bought for the official residence in Jerusalem and then moved to the Netanyahus’ private residence in Caesarea. Older furniture was taken back from Caesarea to the residence in Jerusalem.

