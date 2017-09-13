Syria says Israeli airstrikes on military facility killed 2 soldiers

(JTA) – Syria said Israeli airstrikes targeted a military facility in the west of the country, killing two soldiers. Syria’s military confirmed in a statement that Israeli warplanes struck the site near the town of Masyaf after 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 from Lebanese airspace. The statement warned Israel of “serious consequences” over the attack. The statement identified the destroyed site as the Scientific Studies and Research Center, which is responsible for research and development of nuclear, biological, chemical and missile technology and weapons. The site also is believed to house a chemical weapons factory. It accused Israel of supporting the Islamic State terrorist group. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the airstrike and generally does not comment on foreign news reports. Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes in Syria in the more than six years of the country’s civil war, generally against arms convoys bringing weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon that Israel fears will be used against it.