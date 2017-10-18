Adelsons establish fund for shooting victims

(JTA) – Billionaire philanthropist Sheldon Adelson and his doctor wife, Miriam, and Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands Corp. have established a $4 million relief fund in memory of the victims of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Half the money will come from the Sands Cares corporate giving program and the other half from the Adelson Family Foundation. The money will be contributed to organizations providing aid to victims and their families, and to support crisis and disaster response, the Adelson-owned daily Las Vegas Review Journal reported. A statement from the Adelsons said, “Las Vegas is our home and on behalf of every single Las Vegas Sands team member and the Adelson family, we pledge to do everything we can to bring our community together, provide support for the victims and their families, and ensure Las Vegas remains the strong and vibrant city it has always been.”