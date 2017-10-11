The Adlesons meet Trump to talk about Las Vegas victims

(JTA) – Billionaire casino magnate and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson and his doctor wife, Miriam, met with President Donald Trump at the White House Monday, Oct. 2, to talk about how to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Adelson has not made any public statements about the shooting nor announced any public donations to the recovery efforts. The White House meeting reportedly had been scheduled to talk policy, but the Adelsons and Trump also discussed the shooting and what they might do to help victims, Andy Abboud, senior vice president of government relations for Adelson’s Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and the Las Vegas Sands Corp., said. Jared Kushner, the White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, also attended the meeting, according to the report. The Adelsons were large contributors to Trump’s 2016 presidential run.