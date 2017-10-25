Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
B'nai Mitzvah

ALIYA BABINEAU, daughter of Naomi Babineau, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Congregation Kol Haverim in Glastonbury.

ESTELLE COHEN, daughter of Jamie and Isaac Cohen, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Beth El Temple in West Hartford.

MARCEL COHEN, daughter of Jamie and Isaac Cohen, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Beth El Temple in West Hartford.

AARON EBEN, son of Alix and David Eben, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Temple Beth El in Stamford.

MYKAYLA FLUSTER, daughter of Susan Bertenthal and Brian Fluster, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation-Emek Shalom in Simsbury.

ADAM GIGLIETTI, son of Stacy and Robert Giglietti, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Congregation B’nai Israel in Brideport.

MARGOT PITCHENIK, daughter of Laurie Israel and Daniel Pitchenik, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport.

