Colombian pop star’s photo with Israeli soldier causes stir

(JTA) – A photo published by a Colombian pop star posing beside an Israeli border police officer has led to a passionate debate among his nearly 30 million followers on social media. Maluma, who performed in Tel Aviv on Oct. 12, shared on his Instagram account the picture with the smiling female Israeli border police officer above the caption “New security” in both English and Spanish, the Enlace Judio news website reported Sunday. The photo has garnered nearly 1.3 million likes and 28,500 comments mostly debating Israel and its policies toward the Palestinians. While several followers supported the photo, others wrote messages such as, “Did you ask how many Palestinians she killed before posing for a photo with her?” and “Posing with a member of Israel’s killer army.”

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Palestinian mission to Colombia tweeted a quote from the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat calling for the destruction of the State of Israel. Colombia is home to some 3,500 Jews in a population of about 49 million.