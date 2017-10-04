Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
SSDS
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Goodspeed
Hartford Seminary – banner
Hebrew Healthcare
HHNE
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees

National/World

Published on October 4th, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

ISIS threatens Jewish N.Y. museum for hosting Kurdish event

(JTA) – Police increased security at a Jewish museum here after the Islamic State reportedly suggested it as a target for attack for hosting an event about Kurds fighting the terrorist group. The threats against the Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust are unsubstantiated, but security was increased Sunday and Monday as a precautionary measure, NBC reported. The museum is not hosting a Kurdish-themed exhibition, Lisa Safier, the museum’s communications director, told JTA. It is, however, screening a movie Monday evening about Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic State. Safier declined to comment on the report of the threats. The film’s director, Bernard-Henri Levy, a prominent French-Jewish public intellectual, will be present at the screening of “Peshmerga,” for which he traveled to Iraq to meet with the fighters.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑