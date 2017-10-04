Senate committee asks Jared Kushner for private email account info

(JTA) – Following reports that Jared Kushner used his private email for government business, the U.S. Select Committee on Intelligence urged President Donald Trump’s senior adviser to turn over any document relevant to his communications. The committee’s chair and vice chair made the request Thursday, Sept. 28 in writing to a lawyer representing Kushner, who also is the president’s son-in-law. CNN reported Thursday that Kushner did not disclose in an interview with the committee’s staff the email address that he allegedly used for government business. Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, told CNN, “We did review this account at the time and there were no responsive or relevant documents there. The committee was so informed when documents were produced and there is no issue here.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Kushner has been criticized in the past for initially not disclosing more than 100 contacts with foreign leaders, including those from Russia, as well as ownership of a multimillion-dollar tech company with links to Goldman Sachs and businessmen Peter Thiel and George Soros. Kushner, who is Jewish, also was one of three top campaign officials or surrogates who failed to disclose a June 2016 meeting with a woman billed as being with the Russian government and having incriminating information on Hillary Clinton.