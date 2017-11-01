Alex Bregman makes World Series history

By Ron Kaplan/(JTA) – Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman notched the first-ever walk-off hit by a Jewish player in the World Series when his RBI single drove home Derek Fisher to lead his team to an epic 13-12, 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The five-hour-plus game lasted into early Monday morning on the east coast. As the Ledger went to press, Houston led the series 3-2 (the Series was scheduled to head back to California for Game Six on Tuesday night).

Bregman isn’t the only Jewish player making headlines in the World Series. In Game Four Saturday night, Dodger Joc Pederson‘s three-run shot in the ninth extended the Dodgers’ lead to 6-1. That was followed in the bottom of the inning by another Bregman homer, bringing the final score to 6-2. Both players have homered twice in the series. Bregman, 23, is about to complete his first full season in the big leagues. (Ron Kaplan publishes Kaplan’s Korner, a blog devoted to Jews and sports.)