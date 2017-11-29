Matisyahu & others to perform at benefit for Orthodox LGBTQ youth

(JTA) – Top Jewish musicians with large Orthodox followings will hold a benefit concert to support JQY, or Jewish Queer Youth, which provides crisis and support resources for at-risk LGBTQ Jewish youth from Orthodox Jewish homes. Among the artists who will perform at the Dec. 17 concert at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York, are Matisyahu, Neshama Carlebach and Eli Schwebel, the organization announced. Sandi DuBowski, director of a 2001 documentary about gay and lesbian Orthodox Jews trying to reconcile their sexuality with their faith, “Trembling Before G-d,” will be honored with the inaugural JQY Trailblazer Award.

“My music is about providing hope and comfort to those who need it. LGBTQ Jewish youth, especially from Orthodox homes, deserve to know that they are loved,” Matisyahu said in a statement announcing the event. “I pray that my music sends a message of love and inclusion,” Carlebach said in the statement.

The JQY Teen Drop-in Center is based at Congregation Bet Simchat Torah in Midtown Manhattan.