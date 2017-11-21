Uganda is 100th outpost for Chabad-Lubavitch

(JTA) – Uganda has become the 100th country to have a Chabad-Lubavitch outpost. Rabbi Moishe and Yocheved Raskin moved from Israel with their young son to establish the Chabad of Uganda in the capital city of Kampala in October, it was announced Sunday at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York. At the weekend conference, some 5,600 Chabad emissaries and communal leaders gathered from around the world.

Chabad has been in contact with the Jewish community of Uganda since at least 1999, including sending the organization’s Roving Rabbis there in summers and for Jewish holidays. Other countries where Chabad established a permanent presence this year include Montenegro, Nassau in the Bahamas and the Caribbean island of Curacao. These countries followed the recent opening of Chabad Houses in Laos and the Pacific island of New Caledonia.