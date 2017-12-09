Chanukah Across Connecticut

A list of Chanukah celebrations, events and activities throughout Connecticut.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Southbury – Family Friendly Chanukah Painting Party; paint a holiday canvas with PJ Library and the Giggling Pig Art Studio, who will take children on a step-by-step process of creating festive art work; dress for a mess! Hosted by PJ Library of Western CT and the Jewish Federation of Western CT; 3 p.m.; at the Jewish Federation, 444 Main Street North, (203) 267-3177 x340, rsvp@jfed.net.

West Hartford – “Hanukkah and History” with guest speaker, classicist Jeff Kaimowitz; breakfast; 9 a.m.; The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Dr., gailadler@aol.com. FREE

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Norwalk – Stew Leonard’s Community Menorah Lighting Celebration; giant outdoor menorah, live music, hot latkes, gelt, dreidels, led by Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht of Beth Israel, 5 p.m., (203) 635-4118 or www.bethisraelct.org.

Norwalk – Outdoor Menorah Lighting; singing and light refreshments; 5:30 p.m.; on the front lawn of Congregation Beth El, 109 East Ave., (203) 838-2710, office@wcongbethel.org.

Stamford – Senior Adult Chanukah Luncheon, open to all seniors, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., (203) 487-0983 or cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org; $4/suggested donation.

Weston – Menorah lighting and display at Weston Shopping Center, with live music, gelt, dreidels and more, led by Rabbi Levi Stone, 6:30 p.m., (203) 635-4118 or www.schneersoncenter.org.

Weston – Chanukah Chocolate Factory and Open House; chocolate Chanukah chocolate creations, crafts, menorah wood-working, dreidel sand art, latke bar, donut making, meet Judah Maccabbee; hosted by the Weston/Westport Hebrew After School Program; 4 – 5:30 p.m.; at the school, located at the Grange, 12 Good Hill Rd., (203) 493-6505, westonhebrewschool@gmail.com.

West Hartford – Chanukah Celebration at the Emanuel Synagogue; light the first candle, stories, arts & crafts, dinner of latkes, sufganiyot, dreidels and gelt, 6-7:30 p.m., 160 Mohegan Drive, RSVP by Dec. 10: http//evite.me/1fdWbwBqwP or tdbomzer@gmail.com. Free

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Westport – Menorah lighting at Compo Acres Shopping Center, live music, gelt, dreidels, 7:15 p.m., (203) 635-4118 or www.schneersoncenter.org.

Wilton – Giant outdoor menorah lighting at Wilton Town Green, with live music, gelt and dreidels, led by Rabbi Levi Stone, 6 p.m., (203) 635-4118 or www.schneersoncenter.org.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Guilford – “Latkes & Vodka,” latke tastings, drinks and desserts, live music performed by David Chevan Quartet; hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven; 8:30 p.m.; at the Guilford Yacht Club, 379 New Whitfield St., (203) 2424 x375, blevy@jewishnewhaven.org. $36

South Norwalk – Young Jewish Professionals Chanukah Extravaganza with menorah-lighting, door prizes, latkes, gelt and snacks, 8 p.m., at Spigot Beer, 17 Washington St., (203) 635-4118 or YoungJewishp@gmail.com.

West Hartford – Celebrate Chanukah at Sisterhood Annual Potluck and Pocketbook Auction; donate new or gently used pocketbooks, gloves, or mittens for a woman or child, to be donated to local women’s shelters; 6 p.m.; Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave.; gaylewin@gmail.com, maidman@att.net.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Greenwich – “Chanukah Live!” Pot luck Gourmet Latke Dinner (with latkes from Garelick and Herbs; bring cold beverage for your table, hot beverages provided); 6 p.m., followed by Shabbat service and Chanukah candle; Congregation Shir Ami, at First Presbyterian Church, One West Putnam Ave., (203) 274-5376, congregationshirami.org.

Orange – Shabbat Chanukah; bring your own Chanukiah (menorah) and candles; live inter-generational band; family-style meal and activities for younger children to follow services; 6 p.m. services followed by dinner; Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven, 150 Derby Ave., (203) 397-3000, tegnh.org. $10/person, $25/family

Ridgefield – “Chanukah Ruach: A Musical Celebration!” 7:30 p.m.; Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., (203) 438-6589, ourshirshalom.org.

West Hartford – Family Shabbat Service and Chanukah Dinner, with latkes, dreidels and more, 6 p.m., Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave., RSVP: (860) 233-9696; $12/adults; $8/child (3-12).

West Hartford – Chanukah Musical Shabbat led by Cantor Joseph Ness, followed by oneg with sufganiyot, 7:30 p.m., Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave. FREE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Bloomfield – “Tell Me Another Latkes & Lights: A Hanukkah Storytelling Event,” with true-life tales of courage and candles, freedom and flickering flames with Terry Wolfisch Cole, Moth StorySlam and GrandSlam champion; with holiday treats, 6:30 p.m., B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Road, RSVP: (860) 243-3576 or office@btsonline.org. $5; free for BTS or JCC members and Neshama patrons.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

West Hartford – “10th Annual Fire on Ice: Chanukah @ Blue Back,” concert and grand Chanukah gelt drop; watch a master ice-carver sculpt a giant menorah, 3-D dreidel printing, Chanukah nails manicure, face painting, raffles and prizes, doughnuts; live entertainment by Rogers Park Bank, 4 p.m.; at Blue Back Square.