JNS names Jonathan Tobin editor-in-chief

(JNS) – Jewish News Service publisher Russel Pergament announced on Dec. 1 that Jonathan S. Tobin has been named as editor-in-chief of the JNS.org website and its syndication service. “We’re proud to have a journalist of Jonathan’s stature take the helm at JNS,” Pergament said. “His experience and skill as an editor, brilliance as a writer and the respect in which he is held in the field makes him an ideal fit for our organization. We have every confidence that Jonathan will ably lead our news organization into the future as we expand our reach as a source of news and opinion and prepare to launch a new website that will provide both readers and subscribers with yet more news, features and opinion.”

Founded in 2011, JNS.org is an independent, non-profit, business resource and syndication service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish, Christian, and secular media throughout the English-speaking world.

Said Tobin, “In its brief history, JNS has already filled an important niche as a provider of vitally needed information about Israel and the Jewish world. I look forward to working with our excellent staff and publishers to take it to the next level of excellence as our new website will enhance the service’s ability to serve our readers. The addition of a robust opinion section open to high quality writers analyzing issues of relevance to Israel and the Jewish world will also give me the opportunity to write on a daily basis about the issues that our readers care about.”

Tobin has been serving as opinion editor and a columnist for JNS since March 2017. Prior to joining to JNS, he spent more than eight years at Commentary magazine, first as executive editor and then as senior online editor and chief political blogger. Before that, he served for 10 years as editor of the Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia after editing the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. Tobin also is a well-known columnist and is a contributing writer at National Review, the New York Post and The Federalist, among other publications. In the course of his career, he has won over 50 individual awards for commentary, editorial writing and arts criticism. A native of New York City, Tobin attended local schools and studied history at Columbia University.