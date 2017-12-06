Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
SSDS
ADL
Hebrew Healthcare
HHNE
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees

National/World

Published on December 6th, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

Man shouting antisemitic slur attacks Jewish nursing home resident

(JTA) – A man shouting a Jewish slur attacked the resident of a New York City Jewish nursing home after trying to rob him. The alleged attacker, Alen Califano, 41, of Yonkers, New York, was allowed in the New Jewish Home in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon after telling the security guard he needed to use the bathroom. But Califano entered the room of a resident, where he lit a marijuana cigarette and trashed the room, according to the New York Post. He then entered the room of an 84-year-old Jewish man and demanded his money before hitting him with a fire extinguisher. He also shouted, “I’m going to kill you, you motherf***ing Jew,” according to the report. Califano was charged with robbery, burglary, a hate crime, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana, police told WNBC TV. The nursing home fired the security guard, who was recently hired.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑