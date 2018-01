DRESNER

Alfred J. Dresner, 89, of Newington, died Jan. 9. He was the widower of Roslyn (Swirsky) Dresner. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Samuel and Dora (Goldstein) Dresner. He is survived by his daughters, Debra and Mara. He served as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.