GOTTLIEB

Joseph Gottlieb, 90, of Manchester, died Jan. 7. He was the widower of Edith (Fineberg) Gottlieb. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late David and Anna (Stollman) Gottlieb. He was a member of Temple Beth Sholom (now Temple Beth Sholom B’nai Israel) in Manchester. He is survived by his children, Marc Gottlieb of Manchester, Lori Gottlieb of West Hartford, and Scott Gottlieb and his wife Hiroko Muraki Gottlieb of Wilton; his grandchildren, Andrew, Katya and Noa Gottlieb; his sister Sylvia Sklar of Colchester; and several nephews and nieces. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Ida Seplowitz and Mary Kivel.