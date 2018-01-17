JACOBS

Betty (Jacobs) Jacobs, 95, died Jan. 8. She was the widow of Harold Jacobs. Born and raised in Caerphilly, South Wales, she was the daughter of Benjamin Jacobs and Rachel (Cohen) Jacobs. She was also predeceased by her son David Jacobs, and her two sisters, Lillian Levine and Anita Price. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Edricks and her husband David; her granddaughters, Rachel Shallcross and her husband Colin, and Lauren Edricks; her brother-in-law Jeff Jacobs; two nieces; and several cousins.