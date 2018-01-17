Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
SSDS
ADL
Hebrew Healthcare
HHNE
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees

Obituaries

Published on January 17th, 2018 | by LedgerOnline

0

JACOBS

Betty (Jacobs) Jacobs, 95, died Jan. 8. She was the widow of Harold Jacobs. Born and raised in Caerphilly, South Wales, she was the daughter of Benjamin Jacobs and Rachel (Cohen) Jacobs. She was also predeceased by her son David Jacobs, and her two sisters, Lillian Levine and Anita Price. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Edricks and her husband David; her granddaughters, Rachel Shallcross and her husband Colin, and Lauren Edricks; her brother-in-law Jeff Jacobs; two nieces; and several cousins.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑