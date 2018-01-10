‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins big at the Golden Globes

(JTA) – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” about a Jewish housewife in New York City in the late 1950s, won Best Television series, comedy, at the 2018 Golden Globe awards. Rachel Brosnahan, the non-Jewish actress who plays the very Jewish Midge Maisel in the Amazon Studios series, took home the Best Actress award for a television comedy in Sunday’s awards ceremony in California. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino accepted the award for best comedy series.

James Franco took home the award for Best Actor in a feature comedy for his portrayal of the eccentric director Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist,” a semi-fictional retelling of the production of Wiseau’s 2003 film “The Room” – popularly known as one of the worst movies ever made. Franco praised his longtime collaborator Seth Rogen, who had a part in “The Disaster Artist,” and his brother Dave Franco, who co-stars in the film and whom he called “my own Coen brother.”