Melania Trump tours U.S. Holocaust museum

(JTA) – Melania Trump toured the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” the first lady said in a statement two days before Jan. 27, which was established by the United Nations to commemorate the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. “Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love.” Melania Trump posted photos of her tour on Twitter and added the hashtag #AskWhy, launched this week by the museum to encourage Americans about the genesis of the Holocaust and its aftermath: “Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018