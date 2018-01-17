New Orleans BDS activists claim victory

(JTA) – The City of New Orleans approved a resolution to boycott investments with human rights violators, which anti-Israel activists celebrated as an achievement for their cause. The resolution, which passed the council unanimously with all five members present voting in support, mentions neither Israel nor the Palestinian territories. Nevertheless, following its passage, the New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee wrote on Facebook: “WE WON!!!” The resolution was drafted by the committee, according to The Intercept, and brought to a vote on Jan. 11.

“Even though it doesn’t have all the teeth,” the passage of the resolution “proves the city recognizes what is happening in Israel,” Tabitha Mustafa, co-founder and core organizer of New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee, told The Intercept. The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans opposed the measure, saying it was voted on “without the opportunity for dissenting voices to be heard for a broader discussion. …The BDS movement, which has inherently anti-Semitic components, is designed to challenge Israel’s economic viability and very right to exist.”

Five of seven city council members, including the mayor-elect, co-sponsored the resolution. “This resolution specifically recognizes the city’s social and ethical obligations to take steps to avoid contracting with or investing in certain corporations, namely those that consistently violate human rights, civil rights, or labor rights,” said City Council President Jason Williams just ahead of the vote.

At least 13 states have passed anti-BDS legislation, including New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and South Carolina.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed an executive order banning state agencies from investing in companies that support BDS. And at least 21 states have taken up anti-BDS legislation.