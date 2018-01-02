St. Louis man sentenced for bomb threats

(JTA) — A St. Louis man and disgraced former journalist was sentenced to five years in prison for making bomb threats against Jewish institutions as part of a revenge plot against a former girlfriend. Juan Thompson, 32, was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 20, in a Manhattan federal court. Judge P. Kevin Castel said he was exceeding the recommended prison sentence due to “the level of intensity, the maliciousness” of Thompson’s crimes, Reuters reported. Castel said Thompson had committed domestic terrorism. In court, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Francesca Rossi, said he had abused her during and after their relationship, and attempted to frame her as a child pornographer and drug dealer, in addition to making bomb threats against Jewish institutions in her name. “I feared for my life every day,” she said.

CAP: Juan Thompson