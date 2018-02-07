Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to host Israel 70th anniversary gala

(JTA) – An event marking Israel’s 70th year will be held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The event scheduled for late March is organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which is selling tickets for $1,000 per table, Haaretz first reported. Speakers at the event will include the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon; and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. In addition, the Boca Raton-based group The Truth About Israel is scheduled to hold its gala at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 25. Among the speakers will be former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Danny Ayalon, three Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Ron Desantis, who is running for Florida governor; and Jewish Olympic gold medalist swimmer Mark Spitz.

The club makes $100,000 to $275,000 for such events, according to the Washington Post.